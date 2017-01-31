Will Arnett’s challenge speaking for the ‘Lego Batman’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — The Lego Batman Movie is a new animation based on the kids toy and the Marvel comic hero due to be released in February 2017. Comedian and actor Will Arnett is the voices the caped crusader; a role the comedian found a challenge to perform.

“Vocally, physically, it would get hard. After four hours of doing it, I'd be pretty spent because, my throat is, it doesn't feel great to (adopting Batman voice) constantly be talking like this,” he said.

The Lego Batman Movie focusing on the man behind the bat mask, Bruce Wayne, and explores his apparent loneliness.

"'He is a billionaire and he's handsome and he has got this great house and he's got all these great gadgets — why is he so upset? And it really made us laugh — we were thinking: 'What is it about his life that he feels is incomplete, we should get into that,'" Arnett said about the idea behind the movie.

Previous animated feature by the toy company, The Lego Movie, surprised everyone with it's box office takings. The film which had a budget of US60 million (RM266 million) grossed US469 million according to Box Office Mojo. — Reuters