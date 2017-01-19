‘Will and Grace’ revival confirmed by NBC

The cast reunited last year for an election video that went viral, setting the idea for the revival in motion. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — A reboot of the sitcom Will and Grace is in the worked at NBC, the network has confirmed.

The Will and Grace revival will consist of 10 episodes slated to air during the 2017-18 broadcast season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s original creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, are involved in the reboot, as are its original stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

James Burrows will return as director. Will and Grace, about a single woman, her gay roommate, and their quirky friends, ran for eight seasons and scored numerous Emmy wins.

The cast reunited last year for an election video that went viral, setting the idea for the revival in motion. — AFP-Relaxnews