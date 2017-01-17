Why Trump’s ‘friend’ Kanye West wasn’t booked for his inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in New York December 13, 2016. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 17 — Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee might have been struggling to book big names for the inauguration on January 20, but there’s one famous friend who never made the list: Kanye West.

The rapper famously met the president-elect on December 13 to “discuss life”.

After the meeting, the pair posed for photographs together in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, where Trump said he and West have “been friends for a long time” before calling him “a good man.”

Friends or not, Tom Barrack, President-elect Trump’s longtime friend and the chair of his Presidential Inaugural Committee, confirmed to CNN that the team had not asked West to perform at the inauguration.

“We haven’t asked him,” he told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”

“He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

The committee has confirmed booking Toby Keith, The Rockettes, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho, to perform for the inaugural ceremonies.