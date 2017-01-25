Why the internet isn’t happy about Gibson and Affleck’s Oscars nods

Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Mel Gibson and Casey Affleck might be the toast of Tinseltown following their Oscar nominations for Hacksaw Ridge and Manchester By the Sea respectively, but don’t count on the internet to revel in their joy.

Outraged protestors took to social media to slam the actors overnight, chastising the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for seemingly supporting both men’s past bad behaviour.

Affleck took heat for allegations of sexual misconduct in 2010, while Gibson was unofficially left out in the cold by Hollywood for his infamous, drunken anti-Semetic, misogynistic 2006 rant and charges of domestic violence.

“Mel Gibson and Casey Affleck in Oscar noms, head woman assaulter is literally president, and ppl have the audacity to ask why women marched,” vented one of many angry Twitter users, upset by yesterday’s nominations.

Another wrote: “Casey Affleck & Mel Gibson just both got nominated for Oscars! Thanks for the reminder that the entertainment industry = the patriarchy.”

A third joined the chorus of disapproval with: “Hollywood loves to bash Donald Trump but they sure do love embracing scumbags like Mel Gibson and Casey Affleck.”

But we’ll let Constance Wu have the last word. The Fresh Off the Boat actress has been an outspoken critic of Hollywood ‘whitewashing’ in recent years. [Warning: Strong language]

Here's a thing I wrote during an convo w/ @PeterShinkoda about how Casey Affleck's win will be a nod to Trump's. pic.twitter.com/FjrRsniS9d — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017