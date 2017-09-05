Why Simon Yam thinks Kara Hui shouldn’t stop making action movies

HONG KONG, Sept 5 — Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is hopeful that Kara Hui will do a Jackie Chan and withdraw her intention to quit doing action movies.

As reported in Oriental Daily, the actor, who worked with the queen of action in the new movie Mrs K, shared that Hui should continue making movies of the said genre, as the technology is advanced enough to ensure she will not be at risk of harming herself.

“Now technology is so advanced that even scenes shot on the first floor could look very high,” he said, adding that he will continue to do action movies until he is too old to move.

However, Yam admitted that one of the reasons that he would want Hui to continue doing action movies is so that he could cast her in his new directorial project.

“I am planning to direct and star in a movie about Wan Chai in 2018. I want Kara as the lead actress. I want to show her sexy side as well as her edginess,” he said.

When asked if there is any actress who could succeed Hui as the action queen, Yam said that it would be hard for anybody to do what the actress has been doing throughout her career.

Aside from Mrs K, Yam can also be seen starring in Colour of the Game and will soon appear in another action movie alongside Orlando Bloom, SMART Chase: Fire & Earth.