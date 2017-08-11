Why Kylie Jenner could be worth US$1b by 2022

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — It looks like Kylie Jenner is well on her way to securing her membership with an elite club: the youngest dollar billionaires in the world, of which there are currently only 56.

In an interview with WWD, the 20-year-old revealed that she’s made US$420 million (RM1.8 billion) from retail sales of her Kylie Cosmetics line in the last 18 months.

The 20-year-old reality star’s range of lipsticks, highlighters and eye shadow palettes have outsold that of established companies like Bobbi Brown and Lancome.

According to estimates, Jenner could reach the billion-dollar mark in sales in just five years — something established names, Bobbi Brown and Lancome, took 25 and 80 years respectively to achieve, WWD added.

Kylie Cosmetics launched in November 2015 with three products and is now set to make the transition from online to brick-and-mortar stores.

And while Jenner appears to have a love-hate relationship with fame, as seen in her reality show Life of Kylie, her celebrity status is certainly paying off in spades, with multiple business opportunities and endorsements and her Keeping Up with the Kardashians commitments to feather her nest for some time to come.