Who’s the mystery man caught kissing Lady Gaga?

Lady Gaga gets a kiss from Christian Carino before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston February 5, 2017. — Reuters picHOUSTON, Feb 10 — It looks like Lady Gaga has a new man in her life.

The Born This Way singer set tongues wagging when she was caught canoodling with an unnamed man on the field of Houston’s at NRG Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

E! News has now confirmed his identity: Christian Carino.

He is understood to be her agent whose other clients include Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

Although the pictures of Carino kissing Gaga ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show might have come as a surprise to fans, E! News reported that the pair have been spotted out and about on multiple occasions in the past couple of weeks.

They were last seen attending Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s Spring 2017 fashion show on Wednesday.

Gaga split from Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, her partner of five years, last July. The two were engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015.