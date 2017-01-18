‘White Men Can’t Jump’ to get reboot

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (1992). — AFP-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — A remake of the 1992 comedy White Men Can’t Jump is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of the ABC comedy Black-ish Kenya Barris is teaming up with former NBA and NFL players Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil respectively to develop the reboot.

The pair will produce the film under their Mortal Media banner.

Barris will serve as writer and producer.

The original movie starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson who played two street basketball hustlers who start out as rivals but end up as allies both on and off the court. — AFP-Relaxnews