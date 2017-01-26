Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:56 am GMT+8

Where is the Death Star’s trench? Effects artist explains all

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

The Death Star’s equatorial trench can be seen in this still from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. — AFP picThe Death Star’s equatorial trench can be seen in this still from ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — The climactic event of Star Wars: Episode VII — A New Hope saw backwater hero Luke Skywalker fly down a trench in order to destroy the planet-destroying space ship, the Death Star. Everyone knows where it is, right?

“Nearly everybody points at the equatorial trench of the Death Star,” recounts effects artist Todd Vaziri, whose film credits include Avatar, three Transformers movies, two Star Trek pictures, and both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“I asked dozens of die-hard fans, including many co-workers at Industrial Light & Magic, and nearly every single person pointed to the equatorial trench. If you asked me, I would also have said the equatorial trench.”

That’s the visibly prominent line that runs along the middle of the Death Star, as Vaziri illustrates on his blog FXRant.

It took an offhanded comment from ILM’s Visual Effects Supervisor, John Knoll, to set the record straight, who “casually remarked” that it was a longitudinal rather than an equatorial line — running north-south.

It’s an observation backed up at several instances in the film. But “our brains want to connect this new trench with something we’ve seen before [i.e., the equatorial trench], and because of their similarities, and the simplicity of that connection, it’s not a big leap for us to (incorrectly) deduce the two trenches are one and the same.” — AFP-Relaxnews

