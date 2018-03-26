What’s the story behind Siti Nurhaliza’s girl’s name, Siti Aafiyah? (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin and husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa with their newborn daughter named Siti Aafiyah. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Siti NurhalizaPETALING JAYA, March 26 — Temporarily called Fatimah Az-Zahra, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has revealed that her first-born baby girl is named Siti Aafiyah.

Malaysia’s popular songstress announced the name for her one-week-old daughter during an Islamic ceremony held at her home last night which was broadcast live on YouTube.

She later updated her Instagram with a video explaining the meaning behind the name Aafiyah.

Siti Nurhaliza told her family, friends and tens of thousands of viewers online that the name was inspired by a prayer husband Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa heard when in the holy city of Mecca during the minor “umrah” pilgrimage last year.

It was announced after a ceremony that featured the Islamic rituals of “aqiqah” and “tahnik”, which involves shaving the baby’s hair, name-giving and touching softened sweet food to the newborn’s palate.

The rituals were done by Federal Territories mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

There was widespread speculation over Siti Nurhaliza and her child since the singer gave birth last Monday.

More than 10 fake Instagram accounts were created purported to be in the name of her daughter while a part-time make-up artist was forced to apologise for sharing a photo of the newborn without the parents’ consent.