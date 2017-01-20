What to expect from this year’s Oscar nominations

After cleaning up at the Golden Globes, ‘La La Land’ could see similar success at the Oscars. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 24, 2017. The Academy has signed up movie stars Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and Ken Watanabe, plus filmmaker Jason Reitman, to publicly announce the list of contenders for this year’s Oscars. Here’s a look at some of the hopefuls who could make the grade.

Safe bets

After cleaning up at the Golden Globes, La La Land is expected to see similar success at the Oscars. In any case, Damien Chazelle’s romantic musical comedy-drama is well placed to bag nominations in the five main categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best Actress (Emma Stone).

Two other serious contenders could also make the grade. Manchester by the Sea could land a place in the running for Best Picture, the supreme prize, as well as in categories recognising its director, screenwriters and actors, thanks to Casey Affleck’s onscreen performance. Moonlight also has a good chance of nomination for Best Picture. Nominations could be in store for its director and screenwriters too.

Outsiders

Several possible contenders could complete the nominee lists in the Oscars’ most prestigious categories. Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival seems well placed for a nomination, along with David Mackenzie’s western Hell or High Water, Garth Davis’ drama Lion, Jeff Nichols’ romance Loving, Mel Gibson’s war epic Hacksaw Ridge, Denzel Washington’s Fences and Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Actresses

Aside from the almost certain nomination of Emma Stone, Natalie Portman could be up for the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Jackie Kennedy in the Jackie biopic. After scooping several recent awards in the US, French actress Isabelle Huppert could bag a nomination for her role in Paul Verhoeven’s Elle.

Amy Adams (Arrival) could complete the list, along with a 20th nomination for Meryl Streep for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Ruth Negga (Loving), Annette Bening (20th Century Women) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) could also make the grade.

Actors

It’s difficult to imagine Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) not making the list of Best Actor nominees. The American and the Canadian are likely to be joined by Andrew Garfield, who stood out in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, Denzel Washington for the lead role in his own movie Fences, and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

Joel Edgerton (Loving), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals) and Tom Hanks (Sully) could make surprise additions to the list.

The 89th Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday, February 26, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The event will be broadcast live in the USA on the ABC network. — AFP-Relaxnews