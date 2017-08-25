Why Shania Twain ‘dissed’ Brad Pitt in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Twain is currently gearing up to release her fifth studio album. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Remember Shania Twain’s Brad Pitt shoutout in the hit 1997 track That Don’t Impress Me Much?

The country superstar has now revealed to Billboard what inspired it: the infamous nude photos of Pitt that were published by Playgirl that same year, and how they didn’t quite rock her world.

Twain told the music publication that she and a friend were discussing the photos when she was writing tracks for her hit Come on Over album when she admitted that she didn’t quite understand what all the fuss was about.

“This was like, all the rage,” she was quoted as saying. “I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that don’t impress me much.’ I mean, what is all the fuss?”

Twain went on to say that the dig wasn’t a direct criticism of Pitt, but just the world’s fascination with nudity.

“We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought,” she went on tosay. “I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Pitt sued Playgirl in 1997 over the images, claiming they were illegally snapped by a trespassing papazzo while he was on vacation with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in the West Indies in 1995. He won, and all issues of the magazine were recalled.