What Emma Stone’s male co-stars had to do for her to get equal pay

Stone said that she saw parallels between her new movie and Hollywood. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, July 8 — Emma Stone may be an Oscar-winning actress but she still has to fight for equal pay in movies and is often only paid the same amount as her male counterparts because they agree to take a pay cut.

Stone, now starring as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, discussed her struggle for equal pay in a conversation with one of her co-stars, Andrea Riseborough, and the real-life King for Out magazine.

Stone said, “At our best, right now, we’re making 80 cents to the dollar.”

She went on to say women, in general, “are making four-fifths” of what men make, “at best.”

The 28-year-old star then revealed that when she is actually paid the same as her male counterparts, it’s mostly because they agreed to a pay cut.

“In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair,” she was quoted as saying.

“That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’ If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life,” Stone added.

Unfortunately, her co-star in Battle of the Sexes Riseborough countered that she hasn’t been as lucky.

“I don’t know how many films I’ve been in — 20, 25 films, something like that. And I’ve never had the experience of a guy taking any sort of pay cut. In fact, I’ve been number one in films before and been paid a lot less,” she said.

In recent months, numerous A-list stars have spoken out about the gender pay-gap issue, such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman who told Marie Claire that, “compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Battle of the Sexes follows the events of the 1973 tennis match in which King took on, and beat, Bobby Riggs, a retired player who had asserted that he there was no place for women in professional sports.