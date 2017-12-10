What does Dwayne Johnson say about running for President? (VIDEO)

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, in central London December 7, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — For those who thought that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was going to run for the US Presidency in 2020, well, it’s probably not going to happen.

Speculations were rife after Washington Post posted an opinion piece championing the actor for the post. Johnson, who has publicly opposed some of President Donald Trump’s executive actions, fuelled rumours in a subsequent interview in GQ’s Comedy Issue.

When asked whether he would consider running for president, Johnson said, “A year ago, it started coming up more and more… Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.”

In another interview with Jimmy Fallon, the former wrestler said, “You have to question why. I think it's because a lot of people want to see a different leadership—I'm sorry, a better leadership—today. I think more poise, less noise. And, I also think that over the years I've become a guy that a lot of people kind of relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work and send time with the troops, take care of my family—I love taking caring of people. I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

However, in the latest episode of the Graham Norton Show where the actor appeared with Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart, he put speculations to rest.

He then revealed the ‘problem’ about him running for president. Johnson joked that Hart would not let a Johnson presidency become a reality.

He said, “The problem is that [Hart] will completely sabotage the campaign in 2020, 2024. He’ll literally sabotage it from the inside.”

Hart quickly responded saying, “100 per cent. I will take you down. I don’t want it to happen because it will make you that much better than me, and I just don’t want it. I would sabotage it in a heartbeat."

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, starring Johnson and Hart, hits cinemas December 20.