Western series with Jeff Daniels, ‘Godless’ to be released on Netflix in November

‘Godless’ with Jeff Daniels will be released on Netflix on November 22. — Netflix handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Produced by Steven Soderbergh, the series will tell the tale of an outlaw's revenge in the 19th century Far West. Jeff Daniels, Jack O'Connell and Michelle Dockery will top the bill in the six-episode drama which will be available on Netflix from November 22.

Following on from his award-winning performance as anchorman Will McAvoy in The Newsroom, Jeff Daniels will shortly return to the small screen. In Godless, he will take on the role of Frank Griffin, an infamous desperado out to seek revenge on Roy Goode, his former protegé who betrayed him. The hunt for Goode, whom he treated like a son, takes Griffin to La Belle, an isolated New Mexico mining town run by women.

Jack O’Connell (Invincible, Money Monster) will play Roy Goode, an outlaw who fled to La Belle where he took refuge in the home of a widow named Alice Fletcher. The role of Fletcher has been attributed to Michelle Dockery, the British actress who was much noted for her performance in Downton Abbey.

Godless was written and directed by Scott Frank, who wrote the screenplay for Logan and who already directed Jeff Daniels in his directorial debut, The Lookout (2007). The show was produced by, among others, the multi-talented Steven Soderbergh.

Last seen in Steve Jobs and The Martian, Jeff Daniels regularly works on television. In the wake of The Newsroom, which aired from 2012 to 2014 on HBO, and Godless, he will top the bill in The Looming Tower, a series on the 9/11 attacks and their consequences. Alec Baldwin and French actor Tahar Rahim will also take part in this drama series which will be streamed by Hulu. — AFP-Relaxnews