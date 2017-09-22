Wes Anderson presents a taste of ‘Isle of Dogs’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — Six years after Fantastic Mr Fox, the American director, who is renowned for his unbridled creativity, returns to the big screen with another stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs.

Influenced by the work of Akira Kurosawa, Wes Anderson chose Japan as the setting for his ninth feature. Isle of Dogs will follow the story of a small boy searching for his pet.

In the wake of an epidemic of dog flu, four-legged friends from the Japanese archipelago have been quarantined on a remote island that serves as a waste dump for humans. Among them, Rex, King, Duke, Boss and Chief who readily confront all kinds of dangers in their bid to help Atari Kobayashi find his precious critter.

Wes Anderson has succeeded in bringing together several Hollywood stars to provide voices for the animals in the story: Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Frances McDormand, Courtney B. Vance, Liev Schreiber and Yoko Ono.

The filmmaker’s most recent oeuvre, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” was awarded four Oscars in 2015.

Watch the trailer for Isle of Dogs, which hits screens in March, above. — AFP-Relaxnews

This screenshot shows a scene from ‘Isle of Dogs’. — Picture via YouTube/FoxSearchlight