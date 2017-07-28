Weezer pays homage to Guns N’ Roses in new video (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 — The members of Weezer dress up as Guns N’ Roses in a just-released video for their single Feels Like Summer.

With Rivers Cuomo as Axl taking the lead, the band is seen performing the track on stage in what they call a “Roses N’ Weezer” version of the video. (A previous video accompanied the single’s release in March.)

“It Feels Like Summer in Paradise City,” says the band in introducing the video. “This is our tribute to the one and only Guns N’ Roses.”

The video takes inspiration from the grainy style of Guns N’ Roses’ video for Paradise City, also featuring backstage footage as that video does.

Feels Like Summer was released in March and will be included on Weezer’s 11th album, likely to arrive before the year is out.

Watch the video above. — AFP-Relaxnews

The members of Weezer dress up as Guns N’ Roses in a just-released video for their single ‘Feels Like Summer’. — Picture via YouTube/weezer