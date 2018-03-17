Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo releases solo track ‘Medicine for Melancholy’

Saturday March 17, 2018
12:26 PM GMT+8

Cuomo has not revealed whether the song heralds a solo album or is simply a one-off release. — AFP picCuomo has not revealed whether the song heralds a solo album or is simply a one-off release. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 17 — Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared a new track titled Medicine for Melancholy that marks his first single as a solo artist.

The track came with little fanfare, although the singer teased it just a day earlier with a surprise tweet that read, simply, “My new solo track Dropping tomorrow.”

Cuomo has not revealed whether the song heralds a solo album or is simply a one-off release.

The pop-y track features a characteristically catchy tune backed by electric guitar and handclaps.

While Medicine for Melancholy is Cuomo’s first official solo single, he has put out three albums in a series titled Alone featuring home demos and acoustic recordings by the artist.

Weezer, meanwhile, released its most recent album, Pacific Daydream, last October. They told the Australian radio station Double J last month that they’re readying a self-titled LP known as the Black Album for May 25 release. — AFP-Relaxnews

