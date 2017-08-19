Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Weezer announces new album, shares new video (VIDEO)

Saturday August 19, 2017
09:48 AM GMT+8

Weezer’s latest album, ‘Pacific Daydream’, will be out in October. — TODAY picWeezer’s latest album, ‘Pacific Daydream’, will be out in October. — TODAY picLOS ANGELES, Aug 19 ― Rock band Weezer has announced that its latest album, Pacific Daydream, is due out in October, accompanying the news with a new video for one of the album's tracks.

The newly-released track, Mexican Fender, follows on from Feels Like Summer, which the band released in March 2017. In July, the band shared a video for Feels Like Summer in which the members of the band dressed as the musicians of Guns N' Roses.

Mexican Fender has an equally wacky video, which opens onto a beach scene as a woman strips down to her bathing suit and hits the water, while a man strolls along eating a popsicle. All is not as easy-breezy as it seems, however, as a mysterious and creepy seagull makes targets of the beach-goers, first stealing the popsicle and then continuing to pilfer from others. But is there more to this seagull's story?

An announcement from the band reads, "Gilli the seagull makes his acting debut in the video for Mexican Fender."

Pacific Daydream has a release date of October 27 and is now available for pre-order. ― AFP-Relaxnews

