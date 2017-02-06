Watch Vin Diesel go rogue in ‘Fast and Furious 8’ Super Bowl teaser (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Uh-oh, Dominic Toretto has just turned his back on his ‘family’ in the new, action-packed trailer for The Fate of the Furious.

The teaser for the eighth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise debuted during the Super Bowl last night and gives more insight into the epic battle that’s about to go down.

Not to mention a steamy kiss between Cipher, as played by Charlize Theron, and Vin Diesel’s character, Toretto, as erstwhile love Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) looks on in dismay.

Fast & Furious 8 hits cinemas on April 14 and sees the return of popular cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.

They will be joined by newcomers Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood.

Charlize Theron plays a mysterious woman called Cipher who seduces Vin Diesel into a world of crime. — Screengrab from YouTube