Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Watch Vin Diesel go rogue in ‘Fast and Furious 8’ Super Bowl teaser (VIDEO)

Monday February 6, 2017
04:17 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profilesLinkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles

Singapore to hold Presidential Elections in SeptemberSingapore to hold Presidential Elections in September

Brady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytaleBrady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytale

Businessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New YearBusinessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New Year

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Uh-oh, Dominic Toretto has just turned his back on his ‘family’ in the new, action-packed trailer for The Fate of the Furious.

The teaser for the eighth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise debuted during the Super Bowl last night and gives more insight into the epic battle that’s about to go down.

Not to mention a steamy kiss between Cipher, as played by Charlize Theron, and Vin Diesel’s character, Toretto, as erstwhile love Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) looks on in dismay.

Fast & Furious 8 hits cinemas on April 14 and sees the return of popular cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell.

They will be joined by newcomers Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood.

Charlize Theron plays a mysterious woman called Cipher who seduces Vin Diesel into a world of crime. — Screengrab from YouTubeCharlize Theron plays a mysterious woman called Cipher who seduces Vin Diesel into a world of crime. — Screengrab from YouTube

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline