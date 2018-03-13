Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Watch this new TV spot for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 13 ― Check out this new TV spot for Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War that has all our favourite superheros back again for more action.

Robert Downey Jr will be back as Iron Man as will Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spiderman, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

In the movie, The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to put their grudges aside and work as a team to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin), who is threatening to destroy the universe. 

The synopsis of the film reads: “As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artefacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment — the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4.

