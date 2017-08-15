Kuala Lumpur °C,

Watch this extended teen Groot scene from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

Tuesday August 15, 2017
01:39 PM GMT+8

Baby Groot steals the show once more in the new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ teaser. — Screengrab from YouTubeBaby Groot steals the show once more in the new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ teaser. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Marvel Studios has released an extended version of the “teen Groot” credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and it certainly is hilarious.

In the clip, Star-Lord aka Chris Pratt tries to get Groot to clean up his room with not much luck besides being called “boring”. Not one to take insults, Pratt can be seen reminding the teen of his past heroic tales including his dance off with Ronan in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 will be released digitally on August 8 and on other home media on August 22.

Watch the scene below:

 

