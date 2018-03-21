Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch these YouTubers react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday March 21, 2018
03:22 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Popular YouTube channel FBE are back with a another cool video and this time they asked a bunch of YouTubers to share their thoughts on the latest Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens, adults and elders reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Surprisingly, there were a few YouTubers who had actually not watched our favourite superheroes in action in the latest clip.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about Marvel’s superhero lineup.

Watch what happens when Popular YouTube channel FBE asked a bunch of YouTubers to share their thoughts on the latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer.Watch what happens when Popular YouTube channel FBE asked a bunch of YouTubers to share their thoughts on the latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer.

