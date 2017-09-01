Watch these teens try to identify Robin Williams’ movies (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they ask a group of opinionated teens to try and identify movies that starred Robin Williams

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

You might just take a road down memory lane as these teens watched some iconic scenes that showcased his brilliant acting skills including his roles in Good Morning Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire and Jumanji.

How well do you know your movies? Play along by seeing how many of these movies you can identify!

The latest clip from the popular ‘Teens React’ series from Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of opinionated teens trying to identify movies that starred Robin Williams.