Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Watch these teens try to identify music from the 90’s (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 2, 2018
05:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Official: Police arrest 450 people over three days in IranOfficial: Police arrest 450 people over three days in Iran

The Edit: Watch these teens try to figure out 90s musicThe Edit: Watch these teens try to figure out 90s music

West Brom complain to Premier League over fixture pile-upWest Brom complain to Premier League over fixture pile-up

The Edit: Breast cancer survivors shunned as ‘half-women’ in AlgeriaThe Edit: Breast cancer survivors shunned as ‘half-women’ in Algeria

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — This new clip from popular YouTube channel FBE’s React series has a group of teens yet again trying to identify songs from the 90s. 

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Gin and Juice by Snoop Dogg, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom by Selena, Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus, Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter by Iron Maiden and more.

Think you are familiar with 90s music? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.

This new clip from popular YouTube channel FBE’s React series has a group of teens trying to identify songs from the 90s. This new clip from popular YouTube channel FBE’s React series has a group of teens trying to identify songs from the 90s.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline