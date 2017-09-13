Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Watch these senior citizens try to identify Netflix shows (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 13, 2017
05:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch these elders try to guess popular Netflix showsThe Edit: Watch these elders try to guess popular Netflix shows

The Edit: Robot YuMi conducts Verdi with Italian orchestraThe Edit: Robot YuMi conducts Verdi with Italian orchestra

The Edit: Check out this hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Mummy’The Edit: Check out this hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Mummy’

The Edit: There’s a ‘drive-thru’ funeral service in Japan nowThe Edit: There’s a ‘drive-thru’ funeral service in Japan now

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they get a group of senior citizens to try and identify shows on Netflix.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the popular Netflix shows included in this video include Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, Fuller House and Orange is the New Black.

How well do you know your Netflix shows? Play along by seeing how many of these shows you can identify!

The latest clip from the popular YouTube channel the Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of senior citizens trying to identify shows on Netflix. The latest clip from the popular YouTube channel the Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of senior citizens trying to identify shows on Netflix.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline