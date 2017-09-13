Watch these senior citizens try to identify Netflix shows (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they get a group of senior citizens to try and identify shows on Netflix.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the popular Netflix shows included in this video include Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, Fuller House and Orange is the New Black.

How well do you know your Netflix shows? Play along by seeing how many of these shows you can identify!

The latest clip from the popular YouTube channel the Fine Brothers Entertainment has a group of senior citizens trying to identify shows on Netflix.