Watch these senior citizens react to the top 10 music artists of all time (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 19 — Popular YouTube channel FBE have roped in our favourite group of elders for another react video and this time they share their thoughts on the top 10 music artists of all time.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens, adults and elders reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Obviously the senior citizens were super thrilled with the task and couldn’t wait to rank the singers who included The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Billy Joel and more.

Check out the clip for a trip down memory lane and see if you can guess which artist topped the list.

