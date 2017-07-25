Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch these senior citizens react to Macklemore’s ‘Glorious’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday July 25, 2017
04:21 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, July 25 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on Macklemore’s Glorious.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Needless to say, these senior citizens didn’t really know who the signer was but they sure as heck were happy with the way Macklemore made his 100-year-old grandmother feel glorious in the music video.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about the music video.

Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on Macklemore’s ‘Glorious’Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on Macklemore’s ‘Glorious’

