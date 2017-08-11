Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch these senior citizens react to ‘Game of Thrones’ (VIDEO)

Friday August 11, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on HBO’s highly popular Game of Thrones.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Needless to say, quite a few of the senior citizens were clueless to the series and some of them just didn’t take to all the violence portrayed in the show.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about GoT.

Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on ‘Game of Thrones’.Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a group of elders to share their thoughts on ‘Game of Thrones’.

