Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Showbiz

Watch these senior citizens react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (VIDEO)

Thursday December 7, 2017
05:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Our favourite group of elders are back for another react video from popular YouTube channel FBE and this time they share their thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens, adults and elders reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Not surprising, quite a few of these senior citizens didn’t really know much about these superheroes with one even asking if that “green man at the back is Shrek”.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about Marvel’s superhero lineup.  

Watch what happens when popular YouTube channel FBE shows a trailer of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to a group of elderly people and how they react to it.Watch what happens when popular YouTube channel FBE shows a trailer of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to a group of elderly people and how they react to it.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline