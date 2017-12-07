Watch these senior citizens react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Our favourite group of elders are back for another react video from popular YouTube channel FBE and this time they share their thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens, adults and elders reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Not surprising, quite a few of these senior citizens didn’t really know much about these superheroes with one even asking if that “green man at the back is Shrek”.

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say about Marvel’s superhero lineup.

