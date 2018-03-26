Watch these people try to guess rock songs from the 70s (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 26 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another video form its popular series and this time they get their staff to try and guess popular rock songs from the 70s.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to identify were Black Sabbath’s Iron Man, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird, Barracuda by Heart and more.

Think you know your 70s rock songs? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify!

The latest clip from popular YouTube channel React features its staff trying to identify popular rock songs from the 70s.