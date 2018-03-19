Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Watch these people try to guess popular movies (VIDEO)

Monday March 19, 2018
01:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MCA should have stayed out of Cabinet after GE13, former president saysMCA should have stayed out of Cabinet after GE13, former president says

Del Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells titleDel Potro stuns top seed Federer, wins Indian Wells title

At least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blazeAt least five killed in 24-hour Manila Pavilon hotel blaze

The Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogsThe Edit: Nicaraguans appeal to St Lazarus to cure pet dogs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with yet another challenge and this time they roped in their staff to identify popular movies in a round of guess that movie challenge. 

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the movies the staff had to indentify include Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Toy Story, Wonder Woman and more.

How well do you know your movies? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify.  

This new clip from the popular React channel has some of their attempt a round of guess that movie challenge. This new clip from the popular React channel has some of their attempt a round of guess that movie challenge.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram