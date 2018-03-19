Watch these people try to guess popular movies (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with yet another challenge and this time they roped in their staff to identify popular movies in a round of guess that movie challenge.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the movies the staff had to indentify include Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Toy Story, Wonder Woman and more.

How well do you know your movies? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify.

