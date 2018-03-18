Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Watch these elders try to identify classic movies (VIDEO)

Sunday March 18, 2018
05:44 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — The elders are back once again in this clip by popular YouTube channel React and this time they try to identify classic movies in a round of guess that movie challenge.  

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the movies the elders had to indentify include Sunset Boulevard, Some Like It Hot, 12 Angry Men and more.

How well do you know your movies? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify.       

