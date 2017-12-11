Watch these college kids try to guess music from the 70’s (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Popular YouTube channel FBE are back with the popular React series and they yet again a group of college kids to try and identify songs from the 70s.

FBE often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, Elton John’s Rocket Man, Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff, Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb and more.

Think you know your 70s music? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify!

