Watch these college kids try to figure out music from the 70’s (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — This new clip from popular YouTube channel React has a group of college kids trying to identify songs from the 70s.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Some of the songs the teens listened to included Iron Man by Black Sabbath, Walk on the Wild Side by Lou Reed, That’s The Way (I Like It) by KC & The Sunshine Band and more.

Think you know your 70s music well? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.

