Watch the trailer for Eminem-produced rap film ‘Bodied’ (VIDEO)

An undated handout photo of Eminem at his studio. — Picture by Jeremy Deputat via The New York TimesLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — The upcoming film Bodied, a satirical exploration of battle rapping produced by Eminem, has just released its first trailer.

Set to get its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Bodied is a film by music video director Joseph Kahn, based on a script by the Toronto rapper Alex Larsen, aka Kid Twist.

Eminem, whose semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile was set in the battle rap scene, has lent his support this time round to a decidedly more humorous take on what the film’s promotional materials call “the world’s most artistically brutal sport.”

Anthony Michael Hall, Debra Wilson, Charlamagne Tha God and Calum Worthy star in the film. ― AFP-Relaxnews