Watch the minions rule prison in brand new ‘Despicable Me 3’ TV spot (VIDEO)

Monday April 17, 2017
12:50 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, April 17 — The minions are back in a brand new trailer for Despicable Me 3!

The new clip sees the yellow-skinned goons rule the prison yard… and the showers, as they put the fear of god into fellow inmates.   

The  latest installment in this hugely popular animated film sees reformed supervillain Gru continuing his adventures with Lucy and their daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes — except that this time he will be facing off against his most formidable nemesis to date.

Steve Carell is back to voice Gru with Trey Parker as Balthazar, Kristen Wiig as Lucy, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Dana Gaier as Edith and Nev Scharrel as Agnes along with Russell Brand, Steve Coogan, Dana Gaier and Andy Newman.

Despicable Me 3 is set for release on June 30.The minions are the new kings of prison.The minions are the new kings of prison.

