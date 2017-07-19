Watch the full Gorillaz headlining set from Demon Dayz (VIDEO)

Damon Albarn performs with Gorillaz on November 22, 2010, at the Zenith in Paris. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 19 — Gorillaz headlined their own festival last month in the UK, and their entire live set is now available to stream via YouTube.

Gorillaz released their latest album, Humanz, in late April, and the band is now on tour in North America to support the album. Later this month they’ll hit festivals in Japan and Korea before heading back to the US for shows through October, followed by a European tour that starts November 1 and runs into December.

The band’s show at the Demon Dayz Festival in Kent took place on June 10 and included guest appearances from some of the artists featured on Humanz, including Vince Staples, De La Soul, Popcaan, Danny Brown, Kelela and Kali Uchis. — AFP-Relaxnews