Watch the Foo Fighters rock it in ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — With it being a lazy Sunday, this new episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring the Foo Fighters just might rock your day!

The band and James Corden can be seen jamming to their hit tracks like All My Life, Best of You, Learn to Fly and The Sky is a Neighbourhood.

There’s even an epic drum-off between Dave Grohl, Corden and Taylor Hawkins when they detour and stop by the Guitar Centre.

The highlight of the clip has to be when Corden gets the Foo Fighters to put a rock twist on Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up. Check it out for yourself.

