Watch the first trailer for HBO’s Steven Spielberg documentary (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 26, 2017
01:45 PM GMT+8

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary about director Steven Spielberg that has been appropriately titled Spielberg.

The documentary will look at the acclaimed director’s almost 50-year career and will spotlight some of his work like Jaws, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park.

It also includes interviews with J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Kingsley, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, and Robert Zemeckis.  

Spielberg will debut on HBO on October 7.

