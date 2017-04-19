Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 11:33 am GMT+8

Showbiz

Watch the first teaser for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 19, 2017
10:33 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Here’s your first look at Taron Egerton’s upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The teaser is super short with different scenes and frames condensed into one clip. Do also check out the clip below that shows the teaser at a reduced speed so you can actually take it all in better.

A screengrab from Taron Egerton’s ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’.A screengrab from Taron Egerton’s ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’.The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn and it also stars Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 29.

