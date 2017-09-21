Taylor Swift meets ‘former selves’ in behind-the-scenes ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 30, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Taylor Swift has released a look at the making of her latest video, Look What You Made Me Do, in which she reacts to seeing all of her “former selves” in one room.

In a clip called “Taylor Mountain,” Swift is seen walking into a room where a number of women can be seen in dressed up as the star. Swift’s video takes viewers from some key moments in her life and career, all of which are represented by one of the Taylor look-a-likes.

Swift explains the meaning of the title “Taylor Mountain,” which refers to a scene in the video: “We are all creating this pile of people who are trying to get to the top, all of whom happen to be my former selves.”

In the making-of, the star is seen in pyjamas in front of a green screen, warring with her former selves for a trophy and explaining to the actresses how their battle scenes should play out.

Stay tuned to the second half of the video to see the full music video, and skip to 5’10’’ to see the “Taylor Mountain” scene.

Look What You Made Me Do is to appear on Swift’s highly anticipated album Reputation, due for release on November 10. — AFP-Relaxnews