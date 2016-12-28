Watch out, Malaysia! Eddie Izzard is coming — can you take his acerbic wit?

Izzard’s comedic style is best described as taking the form of rambling, whimsical monologue, and self-referential pantomime. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaLONDON, Dec 28 — Eddie Izzard, one of the most acclaimed comedians of his generation will be bringing his Force Majeure World Tour to Malaysia next year!

The English stand-up comedian is known for his comedic style which takes the form of rambling, whimsical monologue and self-referential pantomime.

His creative comical performance has earned him a New York Drama Desk Award and two Emmys for Dress to Kill, two British Comedy Awards for Top Stand-Up Comedian, and an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement.

Apart from his fine achievements in the comedy industry, the 54-year-old also had starring role in TV series and films such as The Riches, Hannibal, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Valkyrie, The Wild, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and Cars 2.

Eddie Izzard — Force Majeure Tour in Malaysia will take place on February 21, 2017, 8.30pm at Galaxy Hall in HGH Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets range from RM130 to RM350 and are available at ticketpro.com.my — TheHive.Asia