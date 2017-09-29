Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch: Maroon 5's fun 'What Lovers Do' video featuring SZA

Friday September 29, 2017
04:49 PM GMT+8

‘What Lovers Do’ featuring rising star SZA is Maroon 5’s third single from their as-yet-unnamed new studio album. — Screengrab from YouTube‘What Lovers Do’ featuring rising star SZA is Maroon 5’s third single from their as-yet-unnamed new studio album. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — Maroon 5 has released a video for new single What Lovers Do that features rising star SZA, whose debut album came out in June to wide acclaim.

What Lovers Do is Maroon 5’s third single to come out recently, following Cold with Future and Don’t Want to Know featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The tracks are expected to be featured on the follow-up to the band’s 2015 album V, although details have yet to be revealed.

SZA, meanwhile, released debut album CTRL in June and is in the midst of a North American tour in support of the album.

In the video for What Lovers Do, Adam Levine and SZA play childhood friends in a surreal fantasy land who meet up later in life. Their surreal adventures continue as the video takes the pair through a series of strange places, from an ocean to an athletic track and later a casino, where Levine morphs into a giant and begins trampling the city. — AFP-Relaxnews

