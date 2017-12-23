Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch: Macklemore multitasks in video for ‘Corner Store’ (VIDEO)

Saturday December 23, 2017
11:20 AM GMT+8

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Macklemore flexes his acting muscles in the new video for his track “Corner Store,” in which he takes on multiple roles.

The Seattle rapper plays a shopkeeper, a cop and a mother, among other roles, in the video for the “Gemini” track.

Macklemore revealed the video was shot in his hometown Seattle in a Tweet. — YouTube screenshotMacklemore revealed the video was shot in his hometown Seattle in a Tweet. — YouTube screenshotThe clip is set in the rapper’s hometown, as he revealed in a tweet that reads, “CORNER STORE VIDEO OUT NOW. ALL SEATTLE EVERYTHING.”

Seattle-based artists Dave B and Travis Thompson likewise appear in the video, which is directed by Johnny LeFlare.

Macklemore is about to begin a world tour in support of his new album “Gemini,” which he released in September. — AFP-Relaxnews

