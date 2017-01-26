Watch Laurence Fishburne as Nelson Mandela in new clip for ‘Madiba’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Building on two memoirs written by the human rights leader and South African president himself, three part Nelson Mandela mini-series Madiba is being readied for broadcast from February 1, 2017.

Following up on its award-winning series The Book of Negroes (four accolades from the Directors Guild of Canada plus an Image Award,) BET is preparing to debut Nelson Mandela drama Madiba.

Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne, well known for his turns in The Matrix, Apocalypse Now, Boyz n the Hood and the Hannibal series, is in place as Nelson Mandela, here seen planning to dismantle a nationwide program of racial segregation.

Joining Fishburne are David Harewood (Homeland, Sleepy Hollow), Orlando Jones (Sleepy Hollow) and Terry Pheto, who featured as a different true-life character in 2013 biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

As such, it is an examination not only of Mandela and his considerable achievements, but also those around him who were committed to the same ends — and a new clip shared by Shadow and Act demonstrates as much.

In accordance with Xhosa family tradition, Mandela was often referred to by his clan name Madiba, hence the show’s title. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab of Laurence Fishburne as Nelson Mandela in ‘Madiba’. — AFP pic