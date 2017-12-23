Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch Katy Perry’s video for ‘Hey Hey Hey’ (VIDEO)

Saturday December 23, 2017
11:37 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Just ahead of Christmas, Katy Perry has gifted fans with a humorous video that sees her transform from a spoiled royal to a swashbuckling heroine.

Singer Katy Perry is known for her colourful, high-energy performances. — Reuters picSinger Katy Perry is known for her colourful, high-energy performances. — Reuters picIn the singer's usual quirky, opulent style, the video opens on Perry living the high-life as a quasi-modern-day, Marie Antoinette-like princess while putting up with a less-than-dreamy prince. But inspiration strikes when the bored princess stumbles upon a book about Joan of Arc, and soon she becomes a sword-wielding heroine swathed in rainbow fabric and ready to take on all.

The video for Hey Hey Hey is directed by Isaac Rentz while the song itself comes from Perry's latest album "Witness." The singer announced the video's release with a post on Instagram that reads, "After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it's all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy. Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. Hey Hey Hey is one of my favorite songs from “Witness” and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me." — AFP-Relaxnews

