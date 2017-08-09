Watch Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon reunite at summer camp (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Justin Timberlake stopped by the sets of The Tonight Show and reunited with old pal Jimmy Fallon for another sketch round at Camp Winnipesaukee.

To jog your memory, in this sketch Timberlake and Fallon don wigs and play young campers away at summer camp, who get up to some singing fun during bedtime.

This time the two were joined by Keegan-Michael Key as a camp counsellor and Billy Crystal as another camper.

The two perform a version of 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up after a game of “Two Truths and a Lie” but land up getting busted by Mr Fletcher. It isn’t long before Crystal decides to show up at their camp that will all of them singing Gloria Estefan’s Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.

We don’t know about you, but we think we’ll ever get bored of watching these two at camp.

