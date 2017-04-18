Watch Harper Beckham serenade Victoria for her birthday (VIDEO)

Victoria Beckham certainly got an amazing gift for her birthday this year in the form of a song from her daughter. — AFP picLONDON, April 18 — Harper Beckham certainly proves the saying that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree after she proudly sang a birthday song to wish mum Victoria.

Needless to say the former Spice Girl proudly shared the cute clip on Instagram while tagging husband David Beckham and her three sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn with a simple: “I love u.”

Harper can be seen standing against a pink wall, in a white dress with her hair tied in adorable pony tails, singing the classic song before blowing a kiss towards the camera.

The rest of the Beckam clan also took to social media to shower Victoria with more wishes as she celebrates her 43th birthday.

🙏🏻 I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT