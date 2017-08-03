Watch Halle Berry take on Jimmy Fallon in a game of ‘Box of Lies’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Halle Berry stopped by the sets of The Tonight Show recently to promote her new movie Kidnap and Jimmy Fallon challenged her to the popular game of “Box of Lies”.

In this game of deception, the key is to either tell your opponent the truth about the contents of your box and hope that he/she thinks you’re lying, or you can lie about what’s in your box and hope he/she thinks you’re telling the truth.

Berry put her acting skills to good use and kept a straight face when the first box she picked contained a “cake” made out of CDs topped with cute candles. Berry decided to trick Fallon into thinking the item was something else by describing it as a stuffed elephant with a snake wrapped around its head. This totally paid off when Fallon thought she was telling the truth.

Fallon was lost for words with the box he got that contained a very strange contraption: It looks like a pencil sharper but you have to “feed” it in order for its “face” to move (okay, we give up trying to describe this and you’ll just have to watch the video to see what it is!). Fallon tried to deceivingly describe it to Berry, but she caught his lie and got the answer right.

Check out the rest of the clip to see who had the best poker face and managed to win this game in the end.

Watch Halle Berry and Jimmy Fallon battle each other in a hilarious game of ‘Box of Lies’ on ‘The Tonight Show’.